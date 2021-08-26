Para on Mughals Removed, Culture Section Turned Into Photo Gallery on Govt Site

The Ministry of Culture had distanced itself from the description and said in a tweet, “It has been brought to the Ministry’s notice about content in Know India website (knowIndia.gov.in) that misrepresents India’s history. The Ministry of Culture does not run this website and is working with the concerned entities to accurately portray the events.”

National Informatics Centre runs the IT Ministry’s site and provides infrastructure for government’s IT services and initiatives of Digital India.

The paragraph on the Mughals on the IT Ministry site’s Medieval India page had said: