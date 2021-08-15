Google Doodle Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity on 75th Independence Day

Google on Sunday, 15 August 2021, displayed a doodle on its search page to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day. We got our Independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. This day is considered to be one of the most important day in India.

"At the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947, India’s decades-long movement for independence culminated as the nation became a sovereign republic," said Google in a blog.