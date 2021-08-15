Google Doodle Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity on 75th Independence Day

Google Doodle celebrates Independence Day with illustrations of different dance forms
Google on Sunday, 15 August 2021, displayed a doodle on its search page to commemorate India's 75th Independence Day. We got our Independence from British rule on 15 August 1947. This day is considered to be one of the most important day in India.
"At the stroke of midnight on this day in 1947, India’s decades-long movement for independence culminated as the nation became a sovereign republic," said Google in a blog.
Google Doodle on Independence Day
The Doodle, made by Kolkata-based artist Sayan Mukherjee, celebrates India's Independence Day by illustrating its centuries old diverse cultural traditions.
India is known for its diverse culture, traditions, languages, and ethnic groups. People of different states have different ways of celebration.
However, the Independence Day Doodle illustrates diverse forms of cultural dance in India. It shows Bharatnatyam from Tamil Nadu to Chhau dance with its origins in the eastern state of Jharkhand, the Purulia Chau, and the Seraikella Chau regions.
Sayan Mukherjee stated that when he was approached to work on the Doodle, he started thinking about India's rich heritage, culture, tradition and so on. "Since India is such a vast country with such a diverse population there is only one thing that holds all of us together and that is our unity in diversity. I tried to capture that from the Doodle," he added.
He also said that he has showed different Indian dance forms coming together seamlessly on a stage performing. "That shows the unity among each other being different. It is the unity of India which is holding us all together strong. I hope people take that from the Doodle," Mukherjee said.
Published: 15 Aug 2021,08:48 AM IST