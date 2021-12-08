MP School Vandalised: Priest Calls Conversion 'Fake News', Staff Recalls Horror

On 6 December, members of the Hindutva groups pelted stones, raised slogans, and vandalised the building of St Joseph School, alleging that eight Hindu children were converted into Christianity on 8 December by the school authorities.
A day after St Joseph School in Ganj Basoda of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district was gheraoed by members of right-wing groups including those belonging to the Bajrang Dal over allegations of religious conversion, teachers at the catholic school told The Quint that the approach should have been to sit and talk instead of putting their lives, and those of the students', at risk.
On 6 December, members of the Hindutva groups pelted stones, raised slogans, and vandalised the building of St Joseph School, alleging that eight Hindu children were converted into Christianity on 31 October by the school authorities.
At least one parent, whose child was part of the religious ritual, confirmed to The Quint that all the children are Christians. The Madhya Pradesh police have said there is no evidence of conversion prima facie. So far, 11 people have been arrested. However, three were sent to jail and the rest released on bail hours later.
On 6 December, right-wing groups led by Nilesh Agrawal, a key member of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with members of Bajrang Dal and other fringe groups, called for a ‘gherao’ of the St Joseph school in the Ganj Basoda area of Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh.
Around 12 pm, the mob of hundreds gathered outside the school chanting ‘missionaries murdabad’, calling out the alleged religious conversion drive. Some then went on a rampage, jumping the school gate and vandalising the school premises.
Another teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Quint, “We were in the staff room when we heard the noise. We came outside. There was sloganeering. There were about 1,000 to 1,500 people who were standing on the road. They came and shook the gate violently. When it didn't break, they jumped over our other gate and came inside. They were carrying rods and stones. They attacked with stones and vandalised our school building.”
“The issue is not about a protest or violence. It's about an ideology. If some anti-social elements enter the crowd and pelt stones, we aren't responsible for that,” Nilesh Agrawal, VHP leader, told The Quint.
