MP Police Questioning Amazon India Executives Over Marijuana Smuggling

1,000 kilograms of marijuana sales so far have happened using similar strategies, worth $148,000, according to the police statement.

Amazon executives who have been summoned have been asked to explain how any of this was made possible.

An Amazon spokesperson said its own investigation regarding non-compliance by a seller had begun.

“We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited under law to be sold in India,” the statement added.

(With inputs from Reuters)