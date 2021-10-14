Amazon India Copied Goods and Manipulated Search Results for Profit: Reuters

An exclusive exposé filed by Reuters on Wednesday, 13 October, reveals how the private-brands team of Amazon India engaged in allegedly anti-competitive practices involving the emulation of other companies' products and the manipulation of search results on their website that would make Amazon's own products appear at the top.

Amazon's response to the Reuters report, shared by the latter, stated that because Reuters had not "shared the documents or their provenance" with them, Amazon is "unable to confirm the veracity or otherwise of the information and claims as stated", further asserting that Reuter's "claims are factually incorrect and unsubstantiated."

Before we delve into the details behind its allegedly unethical business practices, it is important to note that similar accusations have been levelled against the company in the past.

For example, according to the bag manufacturing company Peak Design, Amazon copied its "Everyday Sling" bag product to such an extent that it had become impossible to differentiate between Peak Design's original and Amazon's version of the same, Input Magazine reported.

A detailed Wall Street Journal report had also stated the various instances in which Amazon had copied products of its competitors to gain profit at the cost of rival products.

Nevertheless, in order to better understand Reuters' two main accusations against Amazon – product copying and search result manipulation – they need to be explained separately.