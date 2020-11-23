MP: Dalit Family Beaten, Home Set on Fire for Not Withdrawing Case

After two Dalit men were thrashed and their home was set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district on Saturday, 21 November, the police have constituted at least three teams to investigate into the case. “We have constituted teams to investigate into the matter. ASP and I also visited the village today (Nov 22) and reviewed the situation. We are working to restore harmony,” Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore told ANI.

On 21 November, a group of nearly 15 people reportedly barged into the home of Santaram Dohre, a resident of Chirgai village in MP. Dohre was being pressurised to withdraw a case filed in 2018 with regards to difference in wage payment, against the accused, Pavan Yadav, reported NDTV. When Dohre refused to withdraw the case, Pavan Yadav and his relatives reportedly barged into the Dalit family’s house, beat up Santaram and his brother Sandeep Dohre and set a part of their house and their vehicle on fire. The miscreants were allegedly carrying rifles and torches with them.

“We’ve also come to know that the accused’s bike was set on fire by the victims. Gunshots were also fired in air.” Datia SP Aman Singh Rathore to <i>ANI </i>