UP Dalit Girl Dies of Burn Injuries, Family Blames Kin of ‘Rapist’

The 15-year-old Dalit girl's family was allegedly threatened by the kin of the jailed man accused of raping her.

Almost three months after she was allegedly raped on Independence Day, a 15-year-old Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr died of burn injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, 17 November, allegedly after being set ablaze by relatives and acquaintances of the rape accused, who is now behind bars. An FIR filed by the girl’s family says that on Tuesday, 17 November, seven men entered their house and allegedly set the rape survivor on fire, after soaking her in petrol. According to Bulandshahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, three have been arrested while seven others have been booked, reported NDTV.

“Till 11 am, it was known that the girl set herself on fire. However, her family has alleged that she was set on fire by others...a fair investigation will be conducted. For now, three people have been arrested in the case.” Santosh Kumar Singh, Bulandshahr SSP to NDTV.

Threatened on Call: Girl’s Family

According to The Indian Express, the Dalit girl’s uncle said that the family was being threatened and pressurised to withdraw the case against the jailed rape accused and had even received a call to the same effect.

“Around 8:30 pm Monday, I received a call from an unknown number – they threatened and told the family to withdraw the case or face consequences. At 9:30 am Tuesday, when the girl’s parents were not at home, we were told that she was set on fire.” Dalit Girl’s uncle to <i>The Indian Express.</i>