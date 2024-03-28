'Wanted to Be a Soldier', Says Mother of Boy Killed in Churachandpur in February

On the night of 15 February, in Manipur's Churachandpur district, Thanggunlen Haokip went out while his parents were not at home. He did not return by 10 pm. That was worrying for his family because he usually never stays out so late.

"We started searching for him. His father went to the District Hospital while I went towards Lemchang (Tuibuong Area) but he was nowhere to be found," Nu Lhingneithem told The Quint.

Lhingneithem and her husband later found their son's body in the district hospital's morgue.