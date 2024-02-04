'So Young and Innocent': Body of Manipur Teenager Missing Since May Recovered

Skeletal remains of 17-year-old Ngangom Nevy from Sugnu Awang Leikai were found in Sokom village in Manipur's Chandel district last Wednesday, 31 January.

Nevy was murdered by suspected militants on 28 May last year, and his body remained undiscovered until now. Family members filed a missing report for Ngangom Nevy at Sugnu Police Station on 31 May.

State security forces initiated a search operation at 11 am on Wednesday after a viral video depicting the brutal killing of Nevy surfaced on social media. The skeleton was discovered approximately at 2:50 pm on Wednesday.