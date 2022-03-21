Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine Arrives in Bengaluru; To Be Donated

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year student of forensic science at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was standing in a queue to buy groceries at a supermarket in Kharkiv when Russian shelling began in the city on the morning of 1 March.

The 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in a bomb attack that targeted the Governor's House in the city.

He had spoken to his father not long before stepping out of the bunker he had been sheltering in, to buy food.