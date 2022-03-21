Body of Indian Student Killed in Ukraine Arrives in Bengaluru; To Be Donated

Bommai shared a video of the same and said, "Received and honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war."
(Photo: Twitter/@BSBommai)
Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa Gyangoudar, the MBBS student who was killed in a shelling attack in Ukraine️ on 1 March, arrived in Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday, 21 March.
Meanwhile, Naveen's father, Shankarappa, said that they will perform the rituals as per their tradition and then they will donate Naveen's body to Davangere's SS Hospital, news agency ANI reported.
Bommai shared a video of the same and said, "Received and honoured body of our student Naveen Gyanagoudar killed in indiscriminate bomb shelling in Russia-Ukraine war."
Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year student of forensic science at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was standing in a queue to buy groceries at a supermarket in Kharkiv when Russian shelling began in the city on the morning of 1 March.
The 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in a bomb attack that targeted the Governor's House in the city.
He had spoken to his father not long before stepping out of the bunker he had been sheltering in, to buy food.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)