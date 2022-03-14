I'm Finally Back Home After Weeks of Surviving Russian Shelling in Sumy

Indian students return from Sumy.
In India's last leg of evacuation from Ukraine, around 700 students, including me, returned safely home to India from Sumy after surviving the Russian shelling and living in bunkers.
The situation in Sumy was getting worse and worse with time. The last few weeks turned out to be a nightmare for all of us. Something we never thought would happen: from hiding in bunkers to drinking melted snow due to shortage of water. And the delay in the evacuation process added to our fear and panic.
Finally the day came! On 8 March, we left Sumy around 8 am in the morning. After a long journey of 12 hours, we reached our destination – Poltava, a city in Ukraine.
From Poltava, we boarded the train to Liviv (in the western part of Ukraine), which is around 70 kilometre from the Poland border.
Back to India on 11 March.
We finally reached Poland airport at around 6:30 pm. After waiting for a few hours and going through security checks, we boarded the flight to India.
On 11 March, we landed in New Delhi at around 5 am. It was such a relief to be back home after everything that we have been through in the last few weeks. We can't wait to meet our families.
