'Lost My Cousin But Worked All Night’: Locals Aid Morbi Bridge Collapse Victims

"At 11 pm, my uncle told me that his son could not be found. We then started searching for his body... I did not stop working. I told my son to help find the body too. And I continued working," Hussain, a worker at Ram Rahim Charitable Trust and ambulance driver for Morbi's Civil Hospital, told The Quint, the morning after the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat shook the country.

The British-era suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday, 30 October, claiming at least 141 lives, including 56 children.

Hussain, who has been working with the hospital for 15 years and has been driving an ambulance for three years, worked all night to relentlessly transport bodies from the accident site to the hospital. It was during his service when he found out that his cousin, Sajid, had also died in the accident.