Monsoon Session: Houses Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Oppn Uproar Over Pegasus

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amid continuing Opposition protests over the Pegasus surveillance row, among other issues, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the second time on Thursday, 5 August, till 2 pm.
Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
On Wednesday, six TMC MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the day, for holding placards and "disorderly behaviour".
Commenting on the suspension, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “They (TMC MPs) are conspiring to tarnish Parliament with their legacy of violence. They resorted to vandalism. They're trying to repeat Bengal violence in Parliament. This is fit case to end membership of such MPs”, news agency ANI reported.
The MPs included Dola Sen, Nadimul Haque, Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Shanta Chhetri, and Abir Ranjan Biswas.
Earlier, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave the notice to move a motion for the adjournment of Lok Sabha over the Pegasus surveillance row.
Reacting to the protests, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, Mahesh Jethmalani said, “As a first-time MP, I'm disappointed. Some serious action should be taken. I hope they file a case under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act against these people,” ANI reported.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined