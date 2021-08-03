'Insult to Democracy': PM Modi Attacks Oppn Parties Amid Protests in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda among other party leaders, accusing it of disrupting the parliament's monsoon session.

The PM said that it is 'an insult to the constitution... to democracy and to the public,' NDTV reported.

"Parliament is being insulted by the acts of the Opposition in both Houses. The person who snatched the paper and tore it is not repentant of his acts," he stated.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parliamentary party meeting was held in the national capital on Tuesday, 3 August.

This came in reference to TMC MP Shantanu Sen purportedly snatching a paper from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while he was speaking on the Pegasus ‘snooping’ controversy in the Upper House on 23 July.

Further, Union Min Pralhad Joshi said that PM also referenced a tweet posted by TMC MP Derek O'Brien and expressed anguish, saying that it was an insult to the elected MPs, news agency ANI reported.