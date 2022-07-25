WHO Sounds Alarm for Monkeypox: 6 Times It Has Declared Emergencies in the Past

According to the WHO, Monkeypox is a rare disease that mostly occurs in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

Though the disease is rare in humans, it can be fatal. As many as one-tenth of monkeypox patients may die. The risk of fatality is also higher in younger people.

Monkeypox virus is mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates, but it is possible for the virus to spread from person to person.

The WHO's director general had said that monkeypox was most commonly shown to spread through sexual intercourse between men.

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Ghebreyesus said.

Symptoms of monkeypox are similar to that of smallpox, although it is less dangerous than the latter. These typically include:

Fever

Chills

Headache

Bodyache

Rashes

Swollen lymph nodes

Painful blisters on the hands, feet and face (like chickenpox)

Symptoms of monkeypox can last anywhere from two weeks to a month.