Mohali Blast: Police Arrest One, Name Lakhbir Singh Landa as Key Conspirator

Naming Nishan Singh as one of the associates of the accused, the DGP added that he was arrested a few days ago.

"We can see that it was done together by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) gangster with the backing of Pakistan ISI. One of the main associates of Landa is Nishan Singh. He too is a resident of Tarn Taran," the DGP said, saying that he provided shelter to Landa.

Another associate named was Charad Singh, who is also from the Tarn Taran district.

"Nishan Singh had provided shelter to the (two) accused in his house and in two of his contacts' houses. He had handed over RPG to the accused and is involved in about a dozen of cases," he stated, according to ANI.

He stated, "Besides Nishan and his two contacts, one Baljinder Rambo also involved. He is also from Tarn Taran district- an AK-47 retrieved from him."