Mohali Blast: Police Arrest One, Name Lakhbir Singh Landa as Key Conspirator

A blast was reported outside Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, 9 May.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Mohali Police on Friday, 13 May, arrested Jagdeep Singh Kang for his alleged involvement in the firing of a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali earlier this week, The Indian Express reported.
"He is a close associate of Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhawa Singh, and a part Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent who operated from Pakistan," the DGP added.
The RPG was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 on Monday evening, leading to a minor blast. It had shattered the glass of the intelligence headquarters. However, the grenade did not explode and the area was then cordoned off.
Naming Nishan Singh as one of the associates of the accused, the DGP added that he was arrested a few days ago.
"We can see that it was done together by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) gangster with the backing of Pakistan ISI. One of the main associates of Landa is Nishan Singh. He too is a resident of Tarn Taran," the DGP said, saying that he provided shelter to Landa.
Another associate named was Charad Singh, who is also from the Tarn Taran district.
"Nishan Singh had provided shelter to the (two) accused in his house and in two of his contacts' houses. He had handed over RPG to the accused and is involved in about a dozen of cases," he stated, according to ANI.
He stated, "Besides Nishan and his two contacts, one Baljinder Rambo also involved. He is also from Tarn Taran district- an AK-47 retrieved from him."
On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that the police were investigating the blast in Mohali and "whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared."
Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Amritsar, and security was tightened in the border city.
Suspecting the blast to be a terror attack, a Delhi Police Special Cell team reached Mohali the next day to understand how the building of the Punjab Police was targeted.
"It is for the first time that an RPG has been used in an attack in the state. It requires training and cannot be launched by an amateur," a police source was quoted as saying.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)