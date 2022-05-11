Mohali RPG Attack: Man Who Gave Shelter to Suspected Attackers Detained

Two accused were provided shelter by Nishan Singh in Amritsar for three days before the RPG attack, police were quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Director General of Police VK Bhawra had said on Tuesday, 10 May, that they have got a few leads and the case would be solved soon.

"A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously," a statement issued by the Mohali police said.