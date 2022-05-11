Mohali RPG Attack: Man Who Gave Shelter to Suspected Attackers Detained

A blast was reported outside Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening, 9 May.
Two days after a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali, a man who gave logistics support to some suspects who fired the RPG, has been detained by the state police.
The latest suspect to be detained has been identified as Nishan Singh, a resident of Faridkot.
Two accused were provided shelter by Nishan Singh in Amritsar for three days before the RPG attack, police were quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Director General of Police VK Bhawra had said on Tuesday, 10 May, that they have got a few leads and the case would be solved soon.
"A number of suspects have been rounded up and questioned. The launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police and all leads developed in the case are being pursued meticulously," a statement issued by the Mohali police said.
The RPG was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday.
Meanwhile, preliminary investigations by the Punjab Police have indicated the role of wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who is believed to be currently based in Pakistan and involved in terror operations against India, as per news reports.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had said on Tuesday, that the police were investigating the blast in Mohali and "whoever tried to spoil the atmosphere of our Punjab will not be spared."
Meanwhile, a red alert was issued for Amritsar and security was heightened in the border city on Tuesday.
As per police sources quoted by The Indian Express, over 20 people have been detained so far, including a suspect from Ambala, while 10 teams have been formed to nab the accused.
Rinda, 35, is also believed to have sent a consignment of explosives, which is suspected to have been dropped on a Ferozepur field recently by drones from Pakistan. The consignment was seized last Thursday from four Punjab residents who are alleged associates of Rinda and were on their way to Telangana, sources were quoted by The Indian Express.
On Tuesday night, District Public Relations Officer, SAS Nagar had informed that the RPG launcher used in the attack has been recovered by the police.
Suspecting the blast to be a terror attack, a Delhi Police Special Cell team reached Mohali on 11 May to understand how the building of Punjab Police was targeted.
