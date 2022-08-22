Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's Daughter Assaults Doctor in Viral Video, He Apologises

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ZoramthangaCm)
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted a public apology after his daughter, Milari Chhangte, was seen assaulting a doctor in a viral video at a clinic in Aizawl.
The incident took place on Wednesday, 17 August, when Chhangte was reportedly asked to book an appointment before her visit to the clinic for a consultation with the dermatologist.
In a purported video of the incident circulated on social media, Chhangte can be seen walking towards the doctor and hitting him on his face. A man can be seen pulling her away, holding her hands, and taking her away through the stairs.
Following this incident, Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted a public apology letter undersigned by himself and his wife on his Instagram account on Saturday, 20 August. In the letter, he stated that his entire family has "nothing to say" in defence of his daughter's behaviour and apologised to the doctor and the public. He said that he would in no way justify her behaviour.
The assault incident sparked outrage and protests from members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Mizoram, where doctors wore black badges to their places of work.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga also thanked the IMA for not taking any strict action against his daughter.
