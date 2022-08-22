Mizoram CM Zoramthanga's Daughter Assaults Doctor in Viral Video, He Apologises

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga posted a public apology after his daughter, Milari Chhangte, was seen assaulting a doctor in a viral video at a clinic in Aizawl.

The incident took place on Wednesday, 17 August, when Chhangte was reportedly asked to book an appointment before her visit to the clinic for a consultation with the dermatologist.

In a purported video of the incident circulated on social media, Chhangte can be seen walking towards the doctor and hitting him on his face. A man can be seen pulling her away, holding her hands, and taking her away through the stairs.