'Lively Evening': Months After Assam-Mizoram Clash, the 2 CMs Dine Together

Months after fierce clashes had fuelled friction between the two Northeastern states, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, 25 November, dined with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga in Delhi.

"Happy to share that HCM Mizoram Sri @ZoramthangaCM accepted my dinner invite at Assam House, Delhi. We had a nice dinner and lively evening. It's always so heartening to have his gracious company (sic)," Sarma tweeted after their meeting.