Assam, Mizoram Sign Joint Statement to 'Maintain Peace' at Border

Assam and Mizoram governments held 'border talks' at Aizawl, Mizoram on Tuesday, 9 August. The high-level delegations of both states signed a joint statement to take forward the process of resolution of boundary dispute between the two states.

Mizoram's delegation was led by state's Home Minister Lalchamliana, while Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Atul Bora led Assam's delegation.

"The second Assam-Mizoram Border Discussion goes towards a peaceful and amicable solution," Lalchamliana tweeted.