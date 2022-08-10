Assam, Mizoram Sign Joint Statement to 'Maintain Peace' at Border
The next round of talks between high-level delegation of Assam and Mizoram shall take place in October 2022.
Assam and Mizoram governments held 'border talks' at Aizawl, Mizoram on Tuesday, 9 August. The high-level delegations of both states signed a joint statement to take forward the process of resolution of boundary dispute between the two states.
Mizoram's delegation was led by state's Home Minister Lalchamliana, while Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Atul Bora led Assam's delegation.
"The second Assam-Mizoram Border Discussion goes towards a peaceful and amicable solution," Lalchamliana tweeted.
The joint statement notes that both states have agreed to promote and maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident along the border.
It further added that the deputy commissioners of the border districts of both states will meet at least once in two months.
The two northeastern states also agreed that economic activities, including cultivation and farming, which have been practised by the people on either side of the border, should be allowed to continue regardless of the administrative control exercised by the states.
Lalchamliana said that it will take time to have a lasting solution to the boundary problem.
The next round of talks between high-level delegation will take place in October 2022. The statement adds that border related issues and claims will be deliberated in detail in the next meeting.
This comes after a violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram in July last year claimed the lives of six people. The clash was followed by both state governments forming committees to resolve the border dispute.
The Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute
Clashes erupted at the Assam-Mizoram border on 26 July 2021 that led to the death of six Assam policemen, an incident which was among the deadliest in recent times at the 164.6 km long border that runs between the two states.
At least 50 people were injured in the incident.
The conflict-ridden history of this tenuous border, lined by Assam's Barak Valley – Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts, and Kolasib, Aizawl, and Mamit on the Mizoram side, dates back to the colonial era.
