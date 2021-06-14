Minor Girl & 60-Yr-Old Woman Move SC, Accuse TMC Workers of Rape

The applicant argued that the corruption of the ongoing probe can be demonstrated from the local police’s refusal to name four out of the five accused in the FIR, even though all five had been identified by the women.

The minor’s application also contends the unabashed breaching of law in the state, working towards the protection of the perpetrators of the crime.

Both applicants have sought directions from the apex court to transfer the trial outside the state, contending that interest of justice requires that the probe is carried out by a Special Investigation Team or an independent agency, Live Law reported.