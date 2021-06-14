Minor Girl & 60-Yr-Old Woman Move SC, Accuse TMC Workers of Rape

A 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl from West Bengal have approached the Supreme Court alleging that they had been raped by workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Recalling the horror, she added that the workers left her in a forest after the assault. The next day, she alleged that SK Bahadur, a TMC worker, came to her house and threatened her family against involving the authorities. He warned that he would burn their home, the Bar and Bench stated in its report.
The 60-year-old woman submitted that ruling party workers barged into her home on 4 May and brutalised, thrashed and gang-raped her in front of her six-year-old grandson. They also stole cash and valuables from her residence.
Further, she asserted that when her son-in-law approached the local police to register a complaint against the attackers, he was unable to do so. On the persistence of her daughter-in-law, a case was finally filed, Bar and Bench reported.
The applicant argued that the corruption of the ongoing probe can be demonstrated from the local police’s refusal to name four out of the five accused in the FIR, even though all five had been identified by the women.
The minor’s application also contends the unabashed breaching of law in the state, working towards the protection of the perpetrators of the crime.
Both applicants have sought directions from the apex court to transfer the trial outside the state, contending that interest of justice requires that the probe is carried out by a Special Investigation Team or an independent agency, Live Law reported.
The woman’s application was filed through counsel Arunima Dwivedi.
The pleas had been filed in a case instituted by Biswajit Sarkar, the brother of BJP worker Abhijit, who was killed allegedly by TMC supporters amid the post-poll violence in Bengal.
