'Unwarranted, Misleading': MEA Slams UN's Criticism of Teesta Setalvad's Arrest

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the remarks regarding the "legal action" against Setalvad and two other persons are "completely unwarranted and constitute an interference in India's independent judicial system."

He also said that Indian authorities take steps against violations of law on the basis of established judicial procedures.

"Labelling such legal actions as persecution for activism is misleading and unacceptable," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Mary Lawlor, the UN's special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, had taken to Twitter on Sunday to condemn the action against Setalvad.

"Teesta is a strong voice against hatred and discrimination. Defending human rights is not a crime. I call for her release and an end to persecution by Indian state," she had said in a tweet.