'Pangong Tso Bridges in Area Under Illegal Chinese Occupation Since 1960s': MEA

Responding to reports of China building a second bridge over the disputed Pangong Tso Lake in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, 20 May, that India never accepted such "illegal occupation of our territory" or China's claims on the area and its construction activities.

"We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He also added that the government would take all necessary measures to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of India.