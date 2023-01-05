MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How to Apply; Know Details Here

Many citizens of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was established in 2015. It provided low-cost, high-quality homes to the country’s urban and rural poor. It is important to note that one such service has been reinstated, however, it is available to residents of Maharashtra only. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides flats at accessible costs for people. The MHADA lottery 2023 registration is set to begin soon.

According to the latest details, the MHADA lottery 2023 registration is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 5 January. Interested people can apply online through the official website - lottery.mhada.gov.in. Applicants must fill out the application form carefully and go through the eligibility criteria on the site. People will also get to know how many flats are available after applying.