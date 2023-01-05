Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How to Apply; Know Details Here

MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How to Apply; Know Details Here

MHADA Lottery 2023: The registrations are scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 5 January, for all interested people.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Published:

MHADA Lottery 2023 registration starts on 5 January.

|
(Photo courtesy: Facebook/ ePrahaar)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>MHADA Lottery 2023 registration starts on 5 January.</p></div>

Many citizens of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was established in 2015. It provided low-cost, high-quality homes to the country’s urban and rural poor. It is important to note that one such service has been reinstated, however, it is available to residents of Maharashtra only. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides flats at accessible costs for people. The MHADA lottery 2023 registration is set to begin soon.

According to the latest details, the MHADA lottery 2023 registration is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 5 January. Interested people can apply online through the official website - lottery.mhada.gov.in. Applicants must fill out the application form carefully and go through the eligibility criteria on the site. People will also get to know how many flats are available after applying.

Also ReadDDA Housing Scheme 2022: Registration Process Started, How To Book Flats?
The Maharashtra Housing And Development Authority has officially announced the registration process will start today, 5 January 2023. Applicants must complete the registration soon if they want to be a part of the lottery.

MHADA Lottery 2023: List of Documents

Here is the list of documents you should have while applying for the MHADA lottery 2023 online:

  • Aadhaar card of the applicant

  • Applicant’s birth certificate

  • Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra

  • Eligible driving license

  • PAN card

  • Bank account details

  • Applicant’s passport

  • School leaving Certificate

  • Voter ID Card

Make sure that you have all the documents while registering for the lottery. It is also important to note that people above 18 years of age can only apply for the MHADA lottery on Thursday.
Also ReadKerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 31 Declared Today; Know How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

To know about the eligibility criteria and other details, you have to visit the official website of the MHADA lottery. First, go through all the details and then apply.

MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Let's take a look at the steps to complete the MHADA lottery 2023 registration online today, Thursday, 5 January:

  • Visit the official website of the MHADA lottery - lottery.mhada.gov.in.

  • The homepage of the website will display on your screen.

  • Click on the option that says "Register" and provide your details.

  • Now, fill out the registration form by providing your personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents.

  • Pay the required application fees online.

  • Tap on submit to complete the application process.

  • Download the lottery registration form from the website for your reference.

Also ReadDDA Housing Scheme 2022: Draw Date, Results, Other Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT