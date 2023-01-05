MHADA Lottery 2023 Registration To Start Today: How to Apply; Know Details Here

MHADA Lottery 2023 registration starts on 5 January.
Many citizens of the country have benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which was established in 2015. It provided low-cost, high-quality homes to the country’s urban and rural poor. It is important to note that one such service has been reinstated, however, it is available to residents of Maharashtra only. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) provides flats at accessible costs for people. The MHADA lottery 2023 registration is set to begin soon.
According to the latest details, the MHADA lottery 2023 registration is scheduled to begin today, Thursday, 5 January. Interested people can apply online through the official website - lottery.mhada.gov.in. Applicants must fill out the application form carefully and go through the eligibility criteria on the site. People will also get to know how many flats are available after applying.
Here is the list of documents you should have while applying for the MHADA lottery 2023 online:
Aadhaar card of the applicant
Applicant’s birth certificate
Domicile Certificate of Maharashtra
Eligible driving license
PAN card
Bank account details
Applicant’s passport
School leaving Certificate
Voter ID Card
To know about the eligibility criteria and other details, you have to visit the official website of the MHADA lottery. First, go through all the details and then apply.
Let's take a look at the steps to complete the MHADA lottery 2023 registration online today, Thursday, 5 January:
Visit the official website of the MHADA lottery - lottery.mhada.gov.in.
The homepage of the website will display on your screen.
Click on the option that says "Register" and provide your details.
Now, fill out the registration form by providing your personal details and upload scanned copies of the documents.
Pay the required application fees online.
Tap on submit to complete the application process.
Download the lottery registration form from the website for your reference.
