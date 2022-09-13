DDA Housing Scheme 2022: Registration Process Started, How To Book Flats?

DDA Housing Scheme 2022. Here are the steps to book DDA flats easily.
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started an online Housing Scheme for people who are interested in booking DDA flats. The DDA Housing Scheme 2022 started on Monday, 12 September 2022, according to which people will be served on a first come first serve basis. According to this new scheme, people can buy DDA flats any time they want and they do not have to wait for the launch of DDA housing schemes anymore.
DDA recently issued an official notification regarding the sale and purchase of DDA flats, according to which 8500 EWS and LIG flats will be available for people to purchase. As far as the price is concerned, according to a report by the Indian Express, in Narela (a tehsil located in North Delhi), EWS flats will be sold between Rs 7.91-12.42 lakh while the LIG flats will be priced between Rs 18.10-22.80 lakh.
All the interested people who want to buy DDA flats must follow the below steps.
Go to the official website of DDA – eservices.dda.org.in.
View all the relevent and important information on the DDA Housing Scheme 2022.
Check the size of flats, location, layout, and other details as per your preference.
Once you are satisfied with all the details, book your flat right away because the flats will be provided on a first come first serve basis.
People should remember that they have to pay Rs 10,000 (EWS) and Rs 15,000 (LIG) application fee while applying for the flats. This amount will be later adjusted against the overall cost of the flat. However, in case a person cancels the booking of the flat, the application pay will not be refunded under any circumstances.
