MHA Reviews Delhi Minor Rape Cases, Police to File Chargesheet Within 30 Days

The Union Home Ministry in a statement on Thursday, 12 August, said that Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi Police and reviewed cases of alleged rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Delhi's Old Nangal area and the rape of another minor girl in East Delhi.

As per the ministry, the Delhi Police is committed to file a chargesheet within 30 days of the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matters, so they can be expeditiously heard at Delhi's fast-track courts.

A nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremation in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area on 1 August.