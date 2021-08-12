MHA Reviews Delhi Minor Rape Cases, Police to File Chargesheet Within 30 Days

The Union Home Ministry in a statement on Thursday, 12 August, said that Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi Police and reviewed cases of alleged rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl in Delhi's Old Nangal area and the rape of another minor girl in East Delhi.
As per the ministry, the Delhi Police is committed to file a chargesheet within 30 days of the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) in the matters, so they can be expeditiously heard at Delhi's fast-track courts.
A nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcibly cremation in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area on 1 August.
Days later, on 11 August, another case of rape of a six-year-old Dalit girl in East Delhi came to light as the parents of the nine-year-old girl cremated the rest of her mortal remains.
Meanwhile, the six-year-old was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.
She was raped allegedly by her 34-year-old neighbour in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)
