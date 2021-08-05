Delhi Minor Dalit Girl's Rape-and-Murder Case, a Reminder of Hathras?

While the police have arrested the four accused, they are yet to establish the cause of her death. But the case, which comes less than a year after the Hathras gangrape of a Dalit teen, has already triggered angry protests, near the Delhi Cantonment area, where the family lives.



Hundreds have been gathering for four consecutive days next to a makeshift stage. Among them was Nirbhaya's mother as well. The protesters shouted slogans, like "We want justice" and "Hang the rapists".

There's also a rising anger against the police, who, the parents alleged, intimidated them initially to drop the rape charges before the protests broke out.

But let's look at how the incident occurred, where does the investigation stand right now, and what the allegations are? In this podcast you'll hear the voices of the victim's parents. We'll also bring you voices of protesters from the ground. Tune in!