6-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Delhi, Admitted in AIIMS

Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, the suspect was arrested later in the day. Meanwhile, locals staged a protest outside the police station.

This comes days after a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed by four men, including a 55-year-old priest named Radhey Shyam, at a crematorium near Purani Nangal village, close to Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.