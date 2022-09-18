Mentality of North India Not Conducive to Women's Quota, Says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar has said the "mentality" of north India and Parliament seems not conducive yet to giving reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies.

The former Union minister made the remarks on Saturday, 17 September, at a programme organised by the Pune Doctors' Association where he and his daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule were interviewed.

He was replying to a question on the Women's Reservation Bill, which aims to reserve 33 percent seats in the Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies for women which is yet to be passed, and whether this shows the country is still not mentally ready to accept the women leadership.