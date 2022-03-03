Member Of Putin's Party Who Supports Russia's Actions, Who is Abhay Kumar?

Abhay Kumar Singh, a member of Putin's political party in Russia who hails from Bihar, made rounds after he supported Russia's actions in Ukraine, comparing them to "India's surgical strike."
(Photo Courtesy: Om Prakash Shah/ Facebook)
Abhay Kumar Singh, hailing from Bihar, and a member of Putin's political party in Russia, recently made rounds after he supported Russia's actions in Ukraine, comparing them to "India's surgical strike" in an interview he gave to a Hindi news channel on Monday, 1 March.
"Ask Zelenskyy why he is giving arms to people. Why is he releasing prisoners?" he has argued in several of his television appearances in the past few days.
Abhay Kumar Singh attended Patna's Loyola College, before moving to Russia to enroll in a medical course.
He returned to Patna to practice for a while, before deciding to settle in Kursk, Russia.
Singh is also believed to have organized the first International Yoga Day in Russia in 2015. He is currently a Deptuat, a post equivalent to that of a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in the city of Kursk in Russia.
Singh also denied any plans of a nuclear attack by Russia amid the ongoing invasion in the interview.
"The nuclear drill was being conducted only to respond if any country attacks Russia," he said.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)