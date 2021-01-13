‘Ominous & Sinister’: Raid on Mehmood Pracha’s Office Condemned

2. Assuming for a moment that it was impossible for the Special Cell to obtain copies of the emails from the recipients, including the Commissioner of Police, why was no summons or order issued under section 91 of the CrPC calling upon Mr. Pracha to produce the allegedly incriminating documents before taking recourse to the drastic remedy of a search and seizure operation? The scheme of the CrPC clearly envisages a summons or order to produce documents or other things before resort is had to search warrants, and this is all the more necessary in a case where the documents are already available on multiple computer systems of the recipients, and there is not even a denial that these were sent from Mr. Pracha’s office.

3. Search warrants under section 93 of the CrPC, can only be obtained:

“(1) (a) Where any Court has reason to believe that a person to whom a summons or order under section 91 or a requisition under sub- section (1) of section 92 has been, or might be, addressed, will not or would not produce the document or thing as required by such summons or requisition, or

(b) where such document or thing is not known to the Court to be the possession of any person, or

(c) where the Court considers that the purposes of any inquiry, trial or other proceeding under this Code will be served by a general search or inspection, it may issue a search- warrant; and the person to whom such warrant is directed, may search or inspect in accordance therewith and the provisions hereinafter contained.