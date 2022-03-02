17,000 Indians Evacuated From Ukraine; 15 Flights Scheduled in Next 24 Hrs: MEA

Bagchi also said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had joined the central government-led Operation Ganga and would be a vital part of the efforts to bring the remaining stranded Indians back to the country.

The first C-17 aircraft deployed by the IAF as part of the operation will return from Bucharest to New Delhi tonight, he said, adding that three more IAF flights would be deployed on Wednesday to bring Indians back from Budapest, Bucharest and Rzeszow in Hungary, Romania and Poland respectively.