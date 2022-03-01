'We're Hiding in Bunkers; Please Initiate Evacuation Process in Eastern Ukraine'
Russia-Ukraine crisis: There is a scarcity of food. Even the food markets are running out of groceries.
My name is Arindrom N Phukon. I am currently in Sumy Oblast, which is in the eastern part of Ukraine. The situation here has become very unpredictable.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fighting in several Ukrainian cities, Indian students like me, who are stranded in the country are caught in the crossfire.
Surviving in Bunkers
We suddenly heard sounds of explosions and bombings. After that, our hostel authorities asked us to go to the bunkers. This is how life is going on here and we have to hide ourselves in bunkers. We have some food and water stored in the bunkers.
'No Evacuation For Students in Eastern Part'
The Indian government has told us about the evacuation process. But we are in the eastern part of Ukraine, while the evacuation process is taking place via countries on the western border, such as Hungary and Poland.
In the current situation, it is very difficult and next to impossible to travel to these countries because there is a lot of risk and there is no transportation available.
Even though we are safe now, we don’t know for how long this will last and for how long are we going to be stuck here. And there is a scarcity of food. Even the food markets are running out of groceries.
We have been hiding in bunkers for four days now and we don't know if even tonight we might have to go there to hide.
The things here are becoming very uncertain and scary. There are around 600 students in my university. I request the Indian government to start the evacuation from both sides – from the eastern side as well as the western side. The life of every student should matter and every student should be sent home safely.
