MEA Teams To Head to Ukraine Borders To Help Evacuate Indians

Image: IANS
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 24 February, that it is sending MEA teams to Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic, and Romania, countries which share a land border with Ukraine, to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.
About 20,000 Indian nationals, including students, are stuck in several parts of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Centre said on Thursday that Indians can return via Qatar since Ukraine has shut its airspace for all civilian flights.
The Embassy of India in Ukraine on Thursday issued advisories to Indian nationals and students stranded in Ukraine, asking them to identify bomb shelter locations in Kyiv via Google Maps.
In its third advisory of the day, the embassy also urged all to carry their identification documents at all times.
