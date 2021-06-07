Delhi Rapper MC Kode’s Last Phone Location Traced in Noida: Police

The controversy started when Instagram handles started sharing an old video of Kode. He could be seen making derogatory comments on the Mahabharata, which angered the religious sentiments of people.

Considering the context, Kode said it is important to understand that battle raps are generally places where personal and vicious attacks are made that is the nature of the activity.

Reacting to the backlash, Kode uploaded on his Instagram story on 27 May:

“I’ve angered a lot of people and that anger is understood and I deeply regret my actions…Currently all my details have been leaked including my address and there is a mass movement of people calling for a mob lynch of me and my family…Also local goons have placed a price on my head too. I am deeply sorry and I request you to please forgive me and spare me and the people associated to me their life. (sic)”

He was so affected by the entire episode that he removed all his music from streaming platforms.

However, the hate did not stop.

Members of a WhatsApp group of about 30 people aged between 18 and 28 are still hopeful about finding MC Kode. Not everyone in this group is from a performing arts background. Most are just his friends and admirers.

“We made the group on 1 June to discuss the threats that he was getting. Kode was not a part of this group as he was in a bad mental space. He had gone underground due to the constant abuses and threats. His near ones were getting rape threats. An organisation he was working had withdrawn its contract and several bounties had been placed on him by people who wished him dead or arrested,” 22-year-old rapper Jagatveer*, who is a friend of Kode and a part of this group, told The Quint.