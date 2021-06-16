News of BSP MLAs Joining SP a Lie: Mayawati Slams Akhilesh’s Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati took to Twitter on Wednesday, 16 June, to accuse the Samajwadi Party (SP) of lying about BSP MLAs joining the latter.
On Tuesday, 15 June, nine expelled MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, leading to speculations that they were joining him as the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections draw closer.
However, Mayawati addressed such speculations through five tweets and accused the Samajwadi Party of propagating a ‘hoax’ with the help of the media.
“Whereas we (BSP) had suspended them a long time ago for conspiring with the SP and an industrialist to defeat the son of a Dalit,” Mayawati tweeted, referring to the MLAs.
She also said that the character and face of the Samajwadi Party have “always been anti-Dalit” and that the party does not want to improve at all. “It is because of this that the SP government put a stop to the work undertaken by the BSP for the people,” she wrote.
Mayawati added that the publicising of the suspended BSP leaders meeting with SP seems more like a stunt done by the SP before the panchayat elections. She tweeted, “The BSP emerged as a party for the people’s aspirations and it will continue to remain so.”
