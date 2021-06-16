News of BSP MLAs Joining SP a Lie: Mayawati Slams Akhilesh’s Party

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati took to Twitter on Wednesday, 16 June, to accuse the Samajwadi Party (SP) of lying about BSP MLAs joining the latter.

On Tuesday, 15 June, nine expelled MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, leading to speculations that they were joining him as the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections draw closer.

However, Mayawati addressed such speculations through five tweets and accused the Samajwadi Party of propagating a ‘hoax’ with the help of the media.