BSP Rebels Meet Akhilesh: What Does It Indicate for UP Elections?

Article 370: The BSP finally surprised everyone in August 2019, when it supported the abrogation of Article 370, which ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

At a time when the entire Opposition was dissenting against the house arrest of Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, and Omar Abdullah, Mayawati argued that Babasaheb was in favour of equality, unity, and integrity of the country. He was not in favour of the provision of Article 370, so the BSP has supported its removal.

Triple Talaq Bill: In July 2019, BSP indirectly helped the BJP by not being present at the time of voting on the Triple Talaq Bill.

A month later, Mayawati removed MP Danish Ali from the post of BSP leader in the Lok Sabha after differences emerged between them over the party's stand on the triple talaq law and Article 370.