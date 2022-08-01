MP: At Least 8 Dead as Massive Fire Erupts in Jabalpur Hospital

At least eight people lost their lives in a massive fire that erupted in Jabalpur’s New Life Hospital on Monday, 1 August.

The fire began from the entrance of the 30-bed hospital located near the Shiv Nagar Damoh Naka, Jabalpur, at around 2:30 pm. A stampede-like situation had emerged at the hospital as the fire broke out.

The Collector, T Illayaraja, has confirmed the death of 8 people of which 3 were staffers at the hospital. Two more injured persons are in the ICU.

"Our teams immediately arrived at the site of the fire. We have completed the search operation and no one is trapped inside. The first floor has been damaged completely," an National Disaster Response Force official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.