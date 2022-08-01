MP: At Least 8 Dead as Massive Fire Erupts in Jabalpur Hospital

At least eight people lost their lives in a massive fire that erupted in Jabalpur’s New Life Hospital on Monday, 1 August.
The fire began from the entrance of the 30-bed hospital located near the Shiv Nagar Damoh Naka, Jabalpur, at around 2:30 pm. A stampede-like situation had emerged at the hospital as the fire broke out.
The Collector, T Illayaraja, has confirmed the death of 8 people of which 3 were staffers at the hospital. Two more injured persons are in the ICU.
"Our teams immediately arrived at the site of the fire. We have completed the search operation and no one is trapped inside. The first floor has been damaged completely," an National Disaster Response Force official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The district collector said that a proper inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause behind the fire. "We can't be sure before an investigation. However, eyewitnesses claim that there were sparks in the generators," the official said.
The main electricity had gone off following which the electrical load of the hospital got switched to the generators. It was at this time that the generators faulted causing a fire which started at the lower level and moved upwards to reach other floors, as per the police.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced an ex-gratia sum of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.
"The state government will provide assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand to the seriously injured. The government will also bear the cost of complete treatment of the injured," the CM said, expressing his sadness at the unfortunate accident.
Chouhan said that he was in constant touch with the local administration. "The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he added.
"In this hour of grief, the bereaved family should not consider themselves alone, I and entire Madhya Pradesh are with the family," Chouhan wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
