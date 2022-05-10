Marital Rape: Delhi HC Verdict On Exception to Section 375 Tomorrow

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 May, will issue its verdict on the batch of pleas challenging the exception to Section 375 which exempts forced sexual intercourse by a man with his wife, from the criminal offence of rape.

The bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to grant further time to the Centre to submit its written submission earlier on 21 February. This was also the last date of hearing of the batch of pleas.

"We are closing it then. Judgment reserved. List for directions on 2 March. In the meantime, counsel for parties may file their written submissions and compilations," the bench had said.