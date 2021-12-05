Margaret Alva Slams BJP as Christians in Bengaluru Protest Anti-Conversion Bill

Five-time Member of Parliament and Senior Congress leader Margaret Alva has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Karnataka government’s push for the anti-conversion bill that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is going to soon table in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, The Telegraph reported.

"I often get requests from BJP MPs and MLAs for seats in our schools and colleges... Why are they sending their kids to Christian schools if we are out to convert them?" asked Alva.

The former Union minister who has also served as governor for states such as Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, was addressing a demonstration at St Francis Xavier Cathedral grounds in Bengaluru against the proposed anti-conversion bill the state government is expected to introduce on 13 December.