Marathi Language Day 2024: History & Significance of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din is a significant milestone in the history of Marathi literature. It serves as a tribute to the life and work of Vaman Shirwadkar, while also promoting the use of the Marathi language for the preservation of Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage. Through various cultural events and award functions, this day encourages individuals to embrace and celebrate the beauty and diversity of Marathi literature.

The celebration of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din highlights the importance of promoting Marathi literature. Two special awards are presented on this day to individuals who have taken initiative in this regard. One award is given to the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which is held in Margao, for organizing cultural events and workshops to promote Marathi literature. The other award is given to an individual who has made significant contributions to the preservation of Marathi language and literature through innovative educational and cultural programs.

