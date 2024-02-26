National Protein Day in India 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & More

National Protein Day is celebrated annually on 27 February, highlighting the crucial role of protein in our diet for the development and maintenance of our bodies. Established in 2020 by the Right to Protein awareness campaign, this day aims to raise awareness about the significance of protein and encourage individuals to consume adequate amounts.

National Protein Day serves as a reminder of the importance of protein in our diet and encourages individuals to make informed choices about their protein intake.

Celebrated not only in India but also in countries like Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, National Protein Day aims to spread awareness about the significance of protein and inspire people to consume more of this essential nutrient. Let us check out the theme, history, significance, and importance of National Protein Day in India.