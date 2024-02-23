Lantern Festival 2024: Date, History, Significance & Facts of Shangyuan Festival

The Lantern Festival, also known as the Floating Lanterns Festival or Shangyuan Festival, is a significant holiday in China that marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration. It is observed on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar, which usually falls in early February or March according to the Gregorian calendar. During this festival, families and friends come together to light up their homes with lanterns, solve riddles, and enjoy delicious food.

The Lantern Festival is a time of forgiveness, peace, and reconciliation. The holiday season has arrived in China with the full moon of the new lunar year and the end of the Chinese New Year. During the Lantern Festival, , houses are decorated with red, green, and blue lanterns. The lanterns are accompanied by riddles, and the first person to solve the riddle wins a gift. The small balls of sticky rice stuffed with fruits and nuts are eaten throughout the celebration.