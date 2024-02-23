Lantern Festival 2024: Date, History, Significance & Facts of Shangyuan Festival

Lantern Festival 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Other Details.
The Lantern Festival, also known as the Floating Lanterns Festival or Shangyuan Festival, is a significant holiday in China that marks the end of the Chinese New Year celebration. It is observed on the 15th day of the first month of the Chinese calendar, which usually falls in early February or March according to the Gregorian calendar. During this festival, families and friends come together to light up their homes with lanterns, solve riddles, and enjoy delicious food.
The Lantern Festival is a time of forgiveness, peace, and reconciliation. The holiday season has arrived in China with the full moon of the new lunar year and the end of the Chinese New Year. During the Lantern Festival, , houses are decorated with red, green, and blue lanterns. The lanterns are accompanied by riddles, and the first person to solve the riddle wins a gift. The small balls of sticky rice stuffed with fruits and nuts are eaten throughout the celebration.
This year, Lantern Festival will be celebrated on Saturday, 24 February 2024.
The origins of the Lantern Festival can be traced back over 2,000 years ago to the Han dynasty. During the reign of Emperor Ming, Buddhism was spreading throughout China, and the emperor was a patron of the religion. He observed the festival by lighting lanterns in temples and encouraged his countrymen to do the same. This practice gradually became a common tradition, and the Lantern Festival has been celebrated ever since.
Another version of the festival's origin story involves the North Star deity, Ti Yin, during the Han era. Emperor Wu of the Han dynasty held the festival in high regard and declared it one of the most important festivities in 104 BC. He decreed that the celebration would last all night, and it became a time for people to come together and enjoy the company of their loved ones.
The Lantern Festival holds great significance in Chinese culture. It is a time for families and friends to come together and celebrate their unity and harmony. During the festival, children carry paper lanterns and solve riddles written on them. The lanterns' lighting symbolises letting go of the past and starting a new year with hope and optimism. The lanterns are often red, which is the colour of good luck and happiness in Chinese culture.
The Lantern Festival is a time for families to come together and celebrate with friends and neighbours. It is a time to pay attention to the environment and promote peace and inclusion.
Lantern Design: Lanterns used during the festival are often red and oval-shaped, decorated with calligraphy, paintings, or detailed embroidery. The colour red symbolises warmth, happiness, and good fortune, while the oval shape represents wholeness and togetherness.
Types of Lanterns: There are various types of lanterns used during the Lantern Festival, including hanging lanterns, flying lanterns, and floating lanterns. Hanging lanterns are the most common and are hung in homes and public spaces. Flying lanterns are similar to hot air balloons, propelled by a small flame, and are released into the night sky. Floating lanterns are often used during the Dragon Boat Festival and are placed on water bodies.
Lantern Riddles: Solving lantern riddles is a popular tradition during the festival. These riddles are written on lanterns and are answered by children. Solving a lantern riddle is considered a challenging task and is believed to bring good luck.
Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival: The Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival is a world-renowned event that takes place in China. During the festival, visitors can witness stunning ice lantern displays, including Zhaolin Park, where over 1,000 ice lanterns are illuminated. -
Zigong Lantern Museum: The Zigong Lantern Museum, located in Sichuan Province, is the only lantern museum in China. It houses a vast collection of lanterns and ancient cultural relics, providing visitors with a glimpse into the rich history and tradition of Chinese lanterns.
