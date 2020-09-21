Maratha Quota: Maha Govt Files Plea in SC for Review of Stay Order

The Maharashtra government on Monday, 21 September, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its stay order on Maratha reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
In an interim order, the apex court on 9 September had said that the Maratha quota will not apply in jobs and college admissions this year, while referring the matter to the Chief Justice of India, with a view to constitute a larger bench for further hearing.
The three-judge bench had stayed the implementation of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, which provides reservation in education and employment to the Maratha community.
Delivering the verdict, the three-judge bench of justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat said that while the Maratha quota cannot be applied to admissions this year, admissions already made to postgraduate courses will not be affected by the decision.
Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Speaking to the media, he was quoted as saying, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court for vacating its interim order (on Maratha reservation.) The chief minister has discussed the matter with senior leaders."
(With inputs from ANI.)
