Manipur Violence: Two Killed in Kangpokpi Gunfight Between Rival Groups

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a tribal group, identified those who died as 38-year-old Henminlen Vaiphei and 26-year-old Thangminlun Hangshing.
Fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Monday, 20 November, after a gunfight erupted between two rival groups, claiming the lives of two men in the state's Kangpokpi district.
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the apex body for the Kuki-Zo, said that the deceased killed in the recent violence were repairing the Lamka-Kangpokpi road that had been damaged by the recent spell of rain.
After dropping off their friends at a designated point, they were ambushed while attempting to return to Leimakhong, a mere 50 metres from where they had left their friends.
Since the victims and their friends were unarmed, they were reportedly unable to defend themselves.
At an emergency meeting held at Kanggui, the CoTU condemned the “unprovoked attack…by the war-mongering Meitei insurgents."
The organisation declared a shutdown in the Kangpokpi district to convey to the Centre that Kuki-Zo tribals are no longer safe "under the partisan government."
According to the COTU, the group responsible for the killings is the same group of disguised insurgents operating in Moreh, a border town in Tengnoupal district.
Last month, a Manipur police officer overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh was shot dead by suspected militants.
More than 180 people have been killed since the violence erupted on 3 May after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
