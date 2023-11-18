Myanmar's Spring Revolution: A New Instability With India's Border Region

Myanmar’s continuing Spring Revolution against the military regime will complete three years in February. The movement is vastly different from previous uprisings against the junta in terms of the participation it has prompted from different ethnic groups whose sole agenda is to restore the democratically elected government toppled early in 2021.

The latest offensive by the resistance groups against the military regime in a vast swathe of the country commenced with Operation 1027 last month in the Northern Shan State bordering China by a conglomerate of three groups called "Three Brotherhood Alliance".