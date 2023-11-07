Mizoram Elections 2023: Will Ethnic Clashes in Manipur Be a Poll Issue?

A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram Assembly polls. The ruling MNF, the ZPM, which is the main opposition party, and the Congress have fielded 40 candidates each.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested in 39 seats in the 2018 elections and won only one seat (which was its first win in the Christian-majority state), has nominated 23 candidates this time. In fact, Mizoram is the only state in the northeast where the saffron party is not leading a government or is a part of the ruling coalition. However, the ruling MNF is part of the NDA at the national level.

However, expressing his optimism, BJP Mizoram president Vanlalhmuaka had told Hindustan Times recently, "We have an upper hand in at least six-seven seats. I am very sure that we will be part of the next government.”