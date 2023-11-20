Manipur: Unidentified Flying Object Disrupts Flight Operations at Imphal Airport

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News videos  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur: Unidentified Flying Object Disrupts Flight Operations at Imphal Airport

DGCA and the Indian Air Force have launched a joint probe to find out more about the incident.
Borun Thockchom
Published:

Flight activities at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport came to a temporary standstill on 19 November. 

Photo: The Quint

Flight activities at Imphal's Bir Tikendrajit International Airport came to a temporary standstill on Sunday, 19 November, following the sighting of an unidentified flying object (UFO), as described by officials, hovering above the airport. 

This led to the diversion of an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Kolkata. The Kolkata-bound plane was rerouted to Guwahati.

“Due to the sighting of an unidentified flying object within Imphal controlled airspace, two flights have been diverted and three departing flights have been delayed. Flight operations commenced after receipt of clearance from the competent authority”
Chipemmi Keishing, Airport Director in a statement.

Amidst the disturbance, three aircrafts, one IndiGo and two Air India Express flights, on hold at Imphal International Airport, could resume operations at 7:00 pm and 7:11 pm, respectively.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Indian Air Force have launched a joint probe to find out more about the incident.

