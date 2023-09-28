'Forcibly Stopped, Attacked by Cops': How Student Protests in Imphal Escalated

"The outrage is against the fact that two students went missing in full public view two months ago – and the police are yet to discover their bodies. We want justice for the two victims," says Rohan Nigobam (name changed), a 16-year-old student at a school in Imphal West.

Nigobam was among the hundreds of students who took to the streets of Imphal to protest against the suspected murder of two Meitei students – 17-year-old Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit.