Manipur Minister’s Home Set on Fire, Security Forces Launch Search Op

Nemcha Kipgen - only woman minister in the 12-member ministry headed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
(Photo: Instagram/@nemchakipgen)
As violence continues in the state of Manipur, the official residence of Manipur's only woman minister - Nemcha Kipgen in Imphal West district's Lamphel area was targeted and set on fire on Wednesday evening, 14 June.
As per officials, Kipgen was not at home when the bungalow of the Industry Minister was set on fire.
Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.
The attack came hours after a deadly attack was unleashed on Aigejang Village in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of at least 9 people, most of them believed to be civilian volunteers.
While locals said the targeted civilians had been volunteering their services to assist the community, a report filed by The Hindu claimed that the deceased were part of a mob that attacked Kuki villages.
After the minister’s house was targeted, security forces led by senior officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation.
Kipgen was elected to the state assembly in last year's assembly elections from the tribal dominated Kangpokpi assembly seat and is the only woman minister in the 12-member ministry headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
She is among the 10 Kuki MLAs who have demanded a separate administration and among the seven Kuki MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
So far, the government's peace initiative has not progressed as both Kukis and Meities have decided to boycott it.
